Iranian private sector to participate in supplying 2022 Qatar World Cup equipment

TEHRAN, Iran, May.3

The head of the Iran-Qatar Joint Chamber of Commerce announced that part of the construction materials and equipment needed for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be provided by Iran.

We have not achieved the desired goals in trade with Qatar while we could have extensive trade relations, the head of Iran-Qatar joint Chamber of Commerce, Adnan Mousapour said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Referring to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he said that many of the equipment and construction equipment needed to prepare the country for the World Cup will be provided by the Iranian private sector.

Musapour said that Qatar needed tourism facilities to a large extent. The amount of trade between the two countries was very small before, but according to the current situation, this figure reaches over $350 million.

He stressed that to increase trade between Iran and Qatar, up to $1 billion, mega joint projects should be considered.

Mousapour rejected the rumors about holding a part of the 2022 World Cup in Kish Island.

According to IRNA, during the last Iranian year (ended on March 21), the volume of Iran's foreign trade with neighboring countries was $36.5 billion.