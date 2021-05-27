Iran reached agreement over important issues in Vienna negotiations - President Rouhani

TEHRAN, Iran, May.27

Trend:

We have reached an agreement over important and basic issues in Vienna negotiations, said the Iranian President.

"We have reached an agreement with 4+1 countries over important and basic issues, although there are cases that are being talked about and could be resolved," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Iranian negotiating delegation made considerable progress in Vienna. Some principles are mentioned by the Supreme Leader as general policies that have always been considered by Iranian negotiators in Vienna," the president added.

"These principals include the commitment to the JCPOA that should be fully implemented and what is our commitment would be implemented, although due to the US lack of commitment in past three and half years the US should implement its commitment first," Rouhani said.

"The mechanism is not complicated and it could be managed in a way that the US could start it. The Americans should not doubt that they should certainly be the ones to start and we would verify it via Oil Ministry, Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade," he noted.

"The negotiation today is different from negotiation in 2013, the other side has the upper hand in 2013 but we have stood with the difficulties and agreement formed but today we have the upper hand since the other side violated the 2231 resolution against the agreement of seven countries," Rouhani stressed.

"At the moment we are not discussing the JCPOA, everyone agrees over it but the discussion is the implementation of the JCPOA and how the US would return to it. The target of today's negotiation is the process of lifting sanctions and us allowing the other side to return to the JCPOA. Forming, preservation, and revival of the JCPOA are three important topics and the JCPOA is currently in a situation that we can easily take next steps," he noted.