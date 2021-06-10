Iran, Tajikistan agree on electricity networks connection

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan have reached an agreement to connect their electricity networks through the existing facilities and lines, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to a Wednesday report of the Iranian Ministry of Energy, the 14th joint economic, trade, cultural, technical, and social cooperation commission meeting between Iran and Tajikistan was held on June 7-8 in Dushanbe with the participation of staff of energy ministries of the two countries.

Iran’s Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian in the joint commission meeting referred to existing potentials in various fields in both countries, and added that although the two have reached many good agreements during the previous commissions, they need to make effective moves to implement them all.

For his part, the Minister of Energy and Water Recourses of Tajikistan, Daler Juma, expressed hope in the meeting that this session will lead to taking a long and noticeable stride to Tehran-Dushanbe comprehensive relations.

After the opening ceremony of the commission, expert groups of the two countries began their bilateral talks aimed at finalizing the agreements.

Iran's Ardakanian arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on June 7 to participate in the 14th Iran-Tajikistan joint economic commission meeting.

Before Dushanbe, Ardakanian visited Moscow and participated in the 24th Saint Petersburg International Economic Conference.