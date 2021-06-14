Iran reclaims part of its share in oil market - MFA

TEHRAN, Iran, June.14

Trend:

Iran has reclaimed part of its export share in the oil market during last year, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman.

"Conversations have always taken place at different levels. During the US sanctions, the main target of the oil industry was to reclaim Iran's share of the sale in the oil market," said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"There has been an agreement for lifting part of all sanctions (in negotiations)," he said responding to whether oil sanctions are one of the remaining issues in JCPOA negotiations in Vienna.