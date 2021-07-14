Iran reveals amount of COVID-19 vaccines to be imported per week

TEHRAN, Iran, July 14

Trend:

Iran will receive another shipment of COVID-19 vaccine on July 15 (about 3 million of AstraZeneca doses from Japan), said the head of Iran's Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

"In addition to people over 60 and those with Underlying Medical Conditions, those who have vast communication with people, have been added to the target groups for vaccination,” Vaezi told reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting.

Referring to the re-opening of schools and universities, he said that Iran needs to speed up the vaccination.

“Some 1.5 million doses of vaccine will be imported from another country every week,” he said, adding that the process of making domestic vaccines is also going well.

