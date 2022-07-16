Russia ratifies Iran-EAEU Free Trade Act

TEHRAN, Iran, July 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified the law on the establishment of the free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the law on ratification of the protocol to the provisional agreement signed on May 17, 2018.

The provisional agreement effective since October 2019 provides for preferential import conditions for a limited list of goods.

This agreement contains the basic rules of trade between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran. It consists of the obligations to reduce or lift customs duties and other non-customs barriers.