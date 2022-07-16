Iran, Switzerland to improve ties

TEHRAN, Iran, July 16. The new ambassador of Switzerland to Iran Nadine Olivie met with Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education of Iran referred to historical relations between Iran and Switzerland, asking Switzerland`s ambassador to make all her efforts to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of health.

Iran's Health Minister, as the head of the joint commission of Iran and Switzerland, announced his readiness to develop bilateral cooperation in all areas, including health and education.

In this meeting, the new ambassador of Switzerland announced her country's readiness to expand bilateral ties.

Iranian official thanked Swiss pharmaceutical, food, and medical equipment companies for their cooperation with Iran during the sanctions.