Iran and Russia discuss co-op in oil deposits development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov have held a meeting on the sidelines of the 7th summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting covered discussions on collaborative endeavors in oil and gas production, cooperation regarding oil field development, and strategies for safeguarding Iran's pipeline infrastructure.

The potential for joint initiatives aimed at import substitution and enhancing technological sovereignty for both countries was also reviewed. Shulginov extended an invitation to the Iranian delegation to attend the Russian Energy Week (REW) International Forum, slated to take place in Moscow from September 26 to 28, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel