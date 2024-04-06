Iranian currency rates for April 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 6, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 22 currency prices grew while 15 fell from April 4.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,534 rials. On April 4, one euro was 45,471 rials.

Currency Rial on April 6 Rial on April 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,057 53,058 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,640 46,466 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,953 3,947 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,920 3,918 1 Danish krone DKK 6,105 6,097 1 Indian rupee INR 505 503 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,583 136,558 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,114 15,107 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,706 27,689 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,172 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,921 31,055 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,276 25,191 1 South African rand ZAR 2,251 2,249 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,314 1,315 1 Russian ruble RUB 458 458 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,210 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,649 27,539 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,153 31,131 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,263 38,283 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,405 1,403 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,489 31,411 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,670 8,658 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,806 5,807 100 Thai baths THB 114,762 114,604 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,849 8,833 1,000 South Korean won KRW 31,062 31,138 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,534 45,471 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,410 9,398 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,702 15,672 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,646 2,637 1 Afghan afghani AFN 53,057 53,058 1 Belarus ruble BYN 46,640 46,466 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 3,953 3,947 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,920 3,918 1 Tajik somoni TJS 6,105 6,097 1 Turkmen manat TMT 505 503

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 472,347rials and $1 at 435,686 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 440,693 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,489 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 640,000–643,000 rials, while one euro is about 693,000–696,000 rials.

