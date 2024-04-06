Iranian currency rates for April 6

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Business Materials 6 April 2024 10:39 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 6, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 22 currency prices grew while 15 fell from April 4.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,534 rials. On April 4, one euro was 45,471 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 6

Rial on April 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,057

53,058

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,640

46,466

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,953

3,947

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,920

3,918

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,105

6,097

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

503

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,583

136,558

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,114

15,107

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,706

27,689

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,365

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,172

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,921

31,055

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,276

25,191

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,251

2,249

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,314

1,315

1 Russian ruble

RUB

458

458

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,210

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,649

27,539

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,153

31,131

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,263

38,283

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,405

1,403

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,489

31,411

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,670

8,658

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,806

5,807

100 Thai baths

THB

114,762

114,604

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,849

8,833

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

31,062

31,138

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,534

45,471

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,410

9,398

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,702

15,672

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,646

2,637

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

53,057

53,058

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

46,640

46,466

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

3,953

3,947

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

3,920

3,918

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

6,105

6,097

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

505

503

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 472,347rials and $1 at 435,686 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 440,693 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,489 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 640,000–643,000 rials, while one euro is about 693,000–696,000 rials.

---

