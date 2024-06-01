Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 1, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 37 currency prices increased, while seven fell compared to May 31.

As for CBI, $1 equals 370,192 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 401,594 rials, while on May 31, one euro was 399,967 rials.

Currency Rial on June 1 Rial on May 31 1 US dollar USD 370,192 369,959 1 British pound GBP 471,489 470,298 1 Swiss franc CHF 409,808 404,998 1 Swedish króna SEK 35,128 34,687 1 Norwegian krone NOK 35,207 34,962 1 Danish krone DKK 53,839 53,612 1 Indian rupee INR 4,436 4,438 1 UAE dirham AED 100,801 100,738 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,206,437 1,205,226 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 132,945 132,732 100 Japanese yens JPY 235,511 234,695 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 47,339 47,349 1 Omani rial OMR 961,631 961,049 1 Canadian dollar CAD 271,255 269,962 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 227,172 226,280 1 South African rand ZAR 19,648 20,096 1 Turkish lira TRY 11,489 11,465 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,084 4,103 1 Qatari riyal QAR 101,701 101,637 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 28,286 28,227 1 Syrian pound SYP 28 28 1 Australian dollar AUD 245,849 244,846 1 Saudi riyal SAR 98,718 98,656 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 984,553 983,934 1 Singapore dollar SGD 273,856 273,716 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 315,395 315,111 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,310 12,258 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 176 176 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 277,095 227,239 1 Libyan dinar LYD 76,410 76,283 1 Chinese yuan CNY 51,124 51,033 100 Thai baths THB 1,005,201 1,004,784 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 78,641 78,638 1,000 South Korean won KRW 267,547 270,166 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 522,133 521,804 1 euro EUR 401,594 399,967 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 82,781 83,376 1 Georgian lari GEL 132,546 132,369 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 22,785 22,782 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,159 5,147 1 Belarus ruble BYN 113,209 113,138 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 217,663 217,628 100 Philippine pesos PHP 632,356 632,077 1 Tajik somoni TJS 34,534 34,463 1 Turkmen manat TMT 105,666 105,595

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 490,154 rials, and the price of $1 is 451,828 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 457,661 rials, and the price of $1 was 421,875 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 587,000–590,000 rials, while one euro is about 637,000–640,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel