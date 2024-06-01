Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 1

Business Materials 1 June 2024

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 1, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 37 currency prices increased, while seven fell compared to May 31.

As for CBI, $1 equals 370,192 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 401,594 rials, while on May 31, one euro was 399,967 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 1

Rial on May 31

1 US dollar

USD

370,192

369,959

1 British pound

GBP

471,489

470,298

1 Swiss franc

CHF

409,808

404,998

1 Swedish króna

SEK

35,128

34,687

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

35,207

34,962

1 Danish krone

DKK

53,839

53,612

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,436

4,438

1 UAE dirham

AED

100,801

100,738

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,206,437

1,205,226

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

132,945

132,732

100 Japanese yens

JPY

235,511

234,695

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

47,339

47,349

1 Omani rial

OMR

961,631

961,049

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

271,255

269,962

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

227,172

226,280

1 South African rand

ZAR

19,648

20,096

1 Turkish lira

TRY

11,489

11,465

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,084

4,103

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

101,701

101,637

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

28,286

28,227

1 Syrian pound

SYP

28

28

1 Australian dollar

AUD

245,849

244,846

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

98,718

98,656

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

984,553

983,934

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

273,856

273,716

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

315,395

315,111

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,310

12,258

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

176

176

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

277,095

227,239

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

76,410

76,283

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

51,124

51,033

100 Thai baths

THB

1,005,201

1,004,784

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

78,641

78,638

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

267,547

270,166

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

522,133

521,804

1 euro

EUR

401,594

399,967

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

82,781

83,376

1 Georgian lari

GEL

132,546

132,369

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

22,785

22,782

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,159

5,147

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

113,209

113,138

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

217,663

217,628

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

632,356

632,077

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

34,534

34,463

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

105,666

105,595

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 490,154 rials, and the price of $1 is 451,828 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 457,661 rials, and the price of $1 was 421,875 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 587,000–590,000 rials, while one euro is about 637,000–640,000 rials.

