Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 5, Trend reports via the CBI.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 38 currency prices increased, while six fell compared to June 2.
As for CBI, $1 equals 371,668 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 404,309 rials, while on June 2, one euro was 402,344 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on June 5
|
Rial on June 2
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
371,668
|
370,777
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
475,086
|
472,337
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
417,409
|
410,735
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
35,540
|
35,182
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
35,101
|
35,219
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
54,204
|
53,917
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
4,445
|
4,443
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
101,203
|
100,960
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,213,267
|
1,208,329
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
133,448
|
133,223
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
240,001
|
235,690
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
47,572
|
47,420
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
965,418
|
965,315
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
271,574
|
271,916
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
229,424
|
227,822
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
19,881
|
19,719
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
11,419
|
11,501
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
4,123
|
4,101
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
102,107
|
101,862
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
28,397
|
28,326
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
29
|
29
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
246,874
|
246,746
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
99,111
|
98,874
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
988,479
|
984,109
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
275,962
|
274,257
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
316,486
|
315,757
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
12,300
|
12,291
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
177
|
177
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
277,700
|
277,583
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
76,633
|
76,437
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
51,341
|
51,201
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
1,015,091
|
1,007,421
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
79,005
|
78,787
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
270,103
|
267,719
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
524,214
|
522,958
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
404,309
|
402,344
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
82,847
|
82,937
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
133,123
|
132,662
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
22,813
|
22,817
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
5,225
|
5,229
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
113,661
|
113,214
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
218,635
|
218,104
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
631,696
|
633,575
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
34,711
|
34,590
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
106,079
|
105,935
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 491,507 rials, and the price of $1 is 451,827 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 458,924 rials, and the price of $1 was 421,874 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 583,000–586,000 rials, while one euro is about 635,000–638,000 rials.