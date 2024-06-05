Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 5, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 38 currency prices increased, while six fell compared to June 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 371,668 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 404,309 rials, while on June 2, one euro was 402,344 rials.

Currency Rial on June 5 Rial on June 2 1 US dollar USD 371,668 370,777 1 British pound GBP 475,086 472,337 1 Swiss franc CHF 417,409 410,735 1 Swedish króna SEK 35,540 35,182 1 Norwegian krone NOK 35,101 35,219 1 Danish krone DKK 54,204 53,917 1 Indian rupee INR 4,445 4,443 1 UAE dirham AED 101,203 100,960 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,213,267 1,208,329 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 133,448 133,223 100 Japanese yens JPY 240,001 235,690 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 47,572 47,420 1 Omani rial OMR 965,418 965,315 1 Canadian dollar CAD 271,574 271,916 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 229,424 227,822 1 South African rand ZAR 19,881 19,719 1 Turkish lira TRY 11,419 11,501 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,123 4,101 1 Qatari riyal QAR 102,107 101,862 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 28,397 28,326 1 Syrian pound SYP 29 29 1 Australian dollar AUD 246,874 246,746 1 Saudi riyal SAR 99,111 98,874 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 988,479 984,109 1 Singapore dollar SGD 275,962 274,257 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 316,486 315,757 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,300 12,291 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 177 177 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 277,700 277,583 1 Libyan dinar LYD 76,633 76,437 1 Chinese yuan CNY 51,341 51,201 100 Thai baths THB 1,015,091 1,007,421 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 79,005 78,787 1,000 South Korean won KRW 270,103 267,719 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 524,214 522,958 1 euro EUR 404,309 402,344 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 82,847 82,937 1 Georgian lari GEL 133,123 132,662 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 22,813 22,817 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,225 5,229 1 Belarus ruble BYN 113,661 113,214 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 218,635 218,104 100 Philippine pesos PHP 631,696 633,575 1 Tajik somoni TJS 34,711 34,590 1 Turkmen manat TMT 106,079 105,935

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 491,507 rials, and the price of $1 is 451,827 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 458,924 rials, and the price of $1 was 421,874 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 583,000–586,000 rials, while one euro is about 635,000–638,000 rials.