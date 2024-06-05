Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 5

Business Materials 5 June 2024 10:28 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 5, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 38 currency prices increased, while six fell compared to June 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 371,668 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 404,309 rials, while on June 2, one euro was 402,344 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 5

Rial on June 2

1 US dollar

USD

371,668

370,777

1 British pound

GBP

475,086

472,337

1 Swiss franc

CHF

417,409

410,735

1 Swedish króna

SEK

35,540

35,182

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

35,101

35,219

1 Danish krone

DKK

54,204

53,917

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,445

4,443

1 UAE dirham

AED

101,203

100,960

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,213,267

1,208,329

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

133,448

133,223

100 Japanese yens

JPY

240,001

235,690

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

47,572

47,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

965,418

965,315

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

271,574

271,916

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

229,424

227,822

1 South African rand

ZAR

19,881

19,719

1 Turkish lira

TRY

11,419

11,501

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,123

4,101

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

102,107

101,862

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

28,397

28,326

1 Syrian pound

SYP

29

29

1 Australian dollar

AUD

246,874

246,746

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

99,111

98,874

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

988,479

984,109

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

275,962

274,257

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

316,486

315,757

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,300

12,291

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

177

177

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

277,700

277,583

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

76,633

76,437

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

51,341

51,201

100 Thai baths

THB

1,015,091

1,007,421

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

79,005

78,787

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

270,103

267,719

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

524,214

522,958

1 euro

EUR

404,309

402,344

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

82,847

82,937

1 Georgian lari

GEL

133,123

132,662

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

22,813

22,817

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,225

5,229

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

113,661

113,214

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

218,635

218,104

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

631,696

633,575

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

34,711

34,590

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

106,079

105,935

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 491,507 rials, and the price of $1 is 451,827 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 458,924 rials, and the price of $1 was 421,874 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 583,000–586,000 rials, while one euro is about 635,000–638,000 rials.

