Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 6

Business Materials 6 June 2024 14:07 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 43 currency prices increased, while two fell compared to June 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 374,713 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 407,103 rials, while on June 5, one euro was 404,309 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 6

Rial on June 5

1 US dollar

USD

374,713

371,668

1 British pound

GBP

478,469

475,086

1 Swiss franc

CHF

419,083

417,409

1 Swedish króna

SEK

35,954

35,540

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

35,378

35,101

1 Danish krone

DKK

54,578

54,204

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,493

4,445

1 UAE dirham

AED

102,032

101,203

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,222,663

1,213,267

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

134,541

133,448

100 Japanese yens

JPY

239,860

240,001

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

47,972

47,572

1 Omani rial

OMR

973,303

965,418

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

273,433

271,574

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

231,695

229,424

1 South African rand

ZAR

19,770

19,881

1 Turkish lira

TRY

11,600

11,419

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,174

4,123

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

102,943

102,107

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

28,631

28,397

1 Syrian pound

SYP

29

29

1 Australian dollar

AUD

248,865

246,874

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

99,923

99,111

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

996,577

988,479

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

277,823

275,962

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

318,969

316,486

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,389

12,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

179

177

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

280,679

277,700

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

77,513

76,633

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

51,703

51,341

100 Thai baths

THB

1,023,608

1,015,091

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

79,766

79,005

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

273,285

270,103

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

528,509

524,214

1 euro

EUR

407,103

404,309

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

83,688

82,847

1 Georgian lari

GEL

133,684

133,123

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

22,967

22,813

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,310

5,225

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

114,589

113,661

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

220,143

218,635

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

638,041

631,696

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

35,023

34,711

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

106,954

106,079

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 491,942 rials, and the price of $1 is 452,802 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 459,329 rials, and the price of $1 was 422,784 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 585,000–588,000 rials, while one euro is about 637,000–640,000 rials.

