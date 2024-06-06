Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 43 currency prices increased, while two fell compared to June 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 374,713 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 407,103 rials, while on June 5, one euro was 404,309 rials.

Currency Rial on June 6 Rial on June 5 1 US dollar USD 374,713 371,668 1 British pound GBP 478,469 475,086 1 Swiss franc CHF 419,083 417,409 1 Swedish króna SEK 35,954 35,540 1 Norwegian krone NOK 35,378 35,101 1 Danish krone DKK 54,578 54,204 1 Indian rupee INR 4,493 4,445 1 UAE dirham AED 102,032 101,203 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,222,663 1,213,267 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 134,541 133,448 100 Japanese yens JPY 239,860 240,001 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 47,972 47,572 1 Omani rial OMR 973,303 965,418 1 Canadian dollar CAD 273,433 271,574 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 231,695 229,424 1 South African rand ZAR 19,770 19,881 1 Turkish lira TRY 11,600 11,419 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,174 4,123 1 Qatari riyal QAR 102,943 102,107 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 28,631 28,397 1 Syrian pound SYP 29 29 1 Australian dollar AUD 248,865 246,874 1 Saudi riyal SAR 99,923 99,111 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 996,577 988,479 1 Singapore dollar SGD 277,823 275,962 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 318,969 316,486 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,389 12,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 179 177 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 280,679 277,700 1 Libyan dinar LYD 77,513 76,633 1 Chinese yuan CNY 51,703 51,341 100 Thai baths THB 1,023,608 1,015,091 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 79,766 79,005 1,000 South Korean won KRW 273,285 270,103 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 528,509 524,214 1 euro EUR 407,103 404,309 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 83,688 82,847 1 Georgian lari GEL 133,684 133,123 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 22,967 22,813 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,310 5,225 1 Belarus ruble BYN 114,589 113,661 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 220,143 218,635 100 Philippine pesos PHP 638,041 631,696 1 Tajik somoni TJS 35,023 34,711 1 Turkmen manat TMT 106,954 106,079

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 491,942 rials, and the price of $1 is 452,802 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 459,329 rials, and the price of $1 was 422,784 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 585,000–588,000 rials, while one euro is about 637,000–640,000 rials.

