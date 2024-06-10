Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 10

Business Materials 10 June 2024 16:52 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 10, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, nine currency prices increased, and 32 currency prices decreased compared to June 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 377,092 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 407,640 rials, while on June 9, one euro was 407,577 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 10

Rial on June 9

1 US dollar

USD

377,092

377,145

1 British pound

GBP

479,780

479,924

1 Swiss franc

CHF

420,544

420,755

1 Swedish króna

SEK

35,786

35,745

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

35,204

35,208

1 Danish krone

DKK

54,602

54,622

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,515

4,515

1 UAE dirham

AED

102,680

102,694

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,227,932

1,228,093

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

135,566

135,585

100 Japanese yens

JPY

240,637

240,573

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

48,271

48,279

1 Omani rial

OMR

979,205

979,338

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

273,981

273,958

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

230,482

230,284

1 South African rand

ZAR

19,987

19,973

1 Turkish lira

TRY

11,694

11,655

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,235

4,236

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

103,597

103,611

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

28,809

28,813

1 Syrian pound

SYP

29

29

1 Australian dollar

AUD

248,280

248,339

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

100,558

100,572

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,002,904

1,003,045

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

278,969

279,068

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

320,722

320,766

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,741

12,461

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

180

180

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

282,033

282,080

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

78,010

78,022

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

52,031

52,038

100 Thai baths

THB

1,025,055

1,025,155

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

80,391

80,403

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

273,383

273,433

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

531,865

531,939

1 euro

EUR

407,640

407,577

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

84,284

84,296

1 Georgian lari

GEL

133,498

133,517

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

23,281

23,284

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,363

5,363

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

115,143

115,154

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

221,811

221,843

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

642,477

642,575

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

35,137

35,141

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

107,737

107,646

Venesuela bolivarı

VES

10,352

10,351

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 491,953 rials, and the price of $1 is 455,086 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 459,340 rials, and the price of $1 was 424,917 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 586,000–589,000 rials, while one euro is about 634,000–637,000 rials.

