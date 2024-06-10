Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 10, Trend reports via the CBI.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, nine currency prices increased, and 32 currency prices decreased compared to June 9.
As for CBI, $1 equals 377,092 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 407,640 rials, while on June 9, one euro was 407,577 rials.
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 491,953 rials, and the price of $1 is 455,086 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 459,340 rials, and the price of $1 was 424,917 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 586,000–589,000 rials, while one euro is about 634,000–637,000 rials.
