Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 10, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, nine currency prices increased, and 32 currency prices decreased compared to June 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 377,092 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 407,640 rials, while on June 9, one euro was 407,577 rials.

Currency Rial on June 10 Rial on June 9 1 US dollar USD 377,092 377,145 1 British pound GBP 479,780 479,924 1 Swiss franc CHF 420,544 420,755 1 Swedish króna SEK 35,786 35,745 1 Norwegian krone NOK 35,204 35,208 1 Danish krone DKK 54,602 54,622 1 Indian rupee INR 4,515 4,515 1 UAE dirham AED 102,680 102,694 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,227,932 1,228,093 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 135,566 135,585 100 Japanese yens JPY 240,637 240,573 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 48,271 48,279 1 Omani rial OMR 979,205 979,338 1 Canadian dollar CAD 273,981 273,958 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 230,482 230,284 1 South African rand ZAR 19,987 19,973 1 Turkish lira TRY 11,694 11,655 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,235 4,236 1 Qatari riyal QAR 103,597 103,611 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 28,809 28,813 1 Syrian pound SYP 29 29 1 Australian dollar AUD 248,280 248,339 1 Saudi riyal SAR 100,558 100,572 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,002,904 1,003,045 1 Singapore dollar SGD 278,969 279,068 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 320,722 320,766 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,741 12,461 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 180 180 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 282,033 282,080 1 Libyan dinar LYD 78,010 78,022 1 Chinese yuan CNY 52,031 52,038 100 Thai baths THB 1,025,055 1,025,155 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 80,391 80,403 1,000 South Korean won KRW 273,383 273,433 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 531,865 531,939 1 euro EUR 407,640 407,577 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 84,284 84,296 1 Georgian lari GEL 133,498 133,517 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 23,281 23,284 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,363 5,363 1 Belarus ruble BYN 115,143 115,154 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 221,811 221,843 100 Philippine pesos PHP 642,477 642,575 1 Tajik somoni TJS 35,137 35,141 1 Turkmen manat TMT 107,737 107,646 Venesuela bolivarı VES 10,352 10,351

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 491,953 rials, and the price of $1 is 455,086 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 459,340 rials, and the price of $1 was 424,917 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 586,000–589,000 rials, while one euro is about 634,000–637,000 rials.

