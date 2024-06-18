Iran to increase production of household appliances

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. A total of 22,500 household appliances are planned to be produced in Iran this year, marking a growth of 15 percent, Secretary General of the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers of Iran Omid Fazeli-Nia said, Trend reports via Iranian media.

He pointed out that Iran's household appliance production grew 18.2 percent last year.

According to him, exports of household appliances last year amounted to $400 million, indicating an increase in the quality and production of spare parts and various types of household appliances that are competitive in global markets.

Fazeli-Nia recalled that, 16.5 million pieces of various household appliances were produced in the country in 2022, and this figure increased by 18.2 percent to 19.5 million pieces in 2023.