Iran resumes producing UF4 after nine years

4 July 2018 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

The governor of Iranian Isfahan province said July 4 that the production of uranium tetrafluoride has been resumed at Isfahan USF Facility.

“I am very glad to see that on the Supreme Leader and the president’s order, UF4 production has been resumed after nine-year stop in this complex,” Mohsen Mehralizadeh said, Mehr news agency reported.

He also said the preparation for production of UF6 is going ahead as planned, expressing hope that within a month the production of that kind of uranium is also started.

On June 4, the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the nuclear officials to get prepared for an increase in uranium enrichment capacity if a nuclear deal with world powers falls apart after the US pulled out.

Following the Khamenei’s order on June 5, the head of Iran’s atomic body submitted a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the start of certain nuclear activities, including the manufacturing of centrifuge rotors and boosting the domestic capacity for the production of UF4 and UF6 gases.

Azernews Newspaper
