Iran decided to remain in JCPOA after receiving calls from EU: Larijani

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 1

Trend:

The Iranian Parliament speaker said the Islamic Republic decided to remain in the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers following Washington’s pullout after receiving calls from three European leaders, who vowed to support and compensate for Tehran’s potential losses.

“After the US' JCPOA pullout, European leaders called and told us not to leave the deal,” Ali Larijani said in a speech on September 1, Iran’s media outlets reported.

"They asked us to cooperate and remain in the deal and vowed support and compensate in return," he added.

“In fact, the Islamic Republic decided to hold talks with the Europeans [to save the deal] following calls to negotiate with Tehran from leaders of the three parties to the deal,” the top official stressed.

The European Union has vowed to counter US President Donald Trump’s renewed sanctions on Iran, including by means of a new law to shield European companies from punitive measures.

Trump on August 6 signed an executive order re-imposing many sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the nuclear deal.

He said the US policy is to levy “maximum economic pressure” on the country.

Trump also restated his opinion that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was a “horrible, one-sided deal”.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news