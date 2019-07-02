Iran exceeds 300 kg cap in uranium enrichment

2 July 2019 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran now has over 300 kilograms of 3.67 percent enriched uranium, a source close to the country's uranium enrichment projects said, Trend reports via Fars News Agency.

Last week, when inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) checked Iran's enriched uranium reserves, the total amount was under 300 kilograms. However, this week, the IAEA inspectors verified that the 300 kilograms cap has been exceeded.

On June 17, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the country had quadrupled the rate of enrichment and even increased it more recently, so that in 10 days it would bypass the 300 kilograms limit.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+ 1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) was in place since January 2016. The US announced its withdrawal from a nuclear deal on May 8, 2018, and imposed sanctions against Iran in November 2018.

JCPOA European members created INSTEX financial mechanism in January 2019 to protect the agreement and maintain trade relations with Iran.

However, Iran stated that it would stop its obligations within JCPOA on May 8, because the JCPOA European members failed to fulfill their obligations.

Iran suspended the fulfillment of its commitment to sell the uranium that day and said that it would stop the fulfillment of its commitment related to the uranium enrichment (by 3.67 percent) after 60 days if the European side do take any steps.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
To which countries does Iran's Aran&Bidgol county export goods?
Business 10:13
Debates over INSTEX continue in Iran
Iran 09:41
Iran to launch first phase of Jask Oil Terminal
Business 1 July 20:54
Iran Export Confederation: Export promotion should be considered
Business 1 July 20:30
Iran denies participation of its athletes in competitions in occupied Azerbaijani lands
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 July 18:10
Iranian delegation to attend UNESCO session in Baku
Politics 1 July 17:53
Latest
Oil prices climb as OPEC extends cuts, but demand worries persist
Other News 11:43
Alternative energy sources to be launched in one of Kazakhstan's region
Economy 11:41
OPEC decision: What should US customers be worried about?
Oil&Gas 11:41
Vessel explodes in Petkim port (UPDATING)
Oil&Gas 11:31
Turkmenistan develops new major gas chemical investment projects
Oil&Gas 11:21
Zenith Energy’s proved and probable oil reserves down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:15
Danish company to open representative office in Georgia
Economy 11:12
Labour's Corbyn calls for investigation over report he is 'too frail' to be UK PM
Other News 11:01
Norm Cement organizes first International Concrete Conference in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 11:00