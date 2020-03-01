Field hospital set up in Iran’s Qazvin to combat coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, March 1

Trend:

A field hospital has been set up on the territory of Qazvin International Exhibition Company, Director General of Crisis Management of Qazvin Province Ghodratollah Mahdikhani said.

“The establishment of a field hospital in Qazvin was the primary decision of the extraordinary meeting of the Coronavirus Prevention Task Force in Qazvin Province chaired by the governor of Qazvin on Friday night,” said Mahdikhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The hospital has been set up at the permanent site of international exhibitions in Qazvin to provide patients with the needed medical services, he added.

Referring to the shortage of sanitizers in the market, he noted that In recent days, the governor and industry executives visited several detergent and sanitizers’ production units, some of which were required to meet the needs of the people by changing production lines and by increasing production.

He also stated that the meeting participants also emphasized the necessity of canceling weddings and other celebrations.

“All public centers, buses, terminals, schools, universities and public health facilities will be disinfected with disinfectants,” Mahdikhani noted.

Eight cases of coronavirus disease have been identified so far in Qazvin.

The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus (Covid 19) in Iran has reached 43 people.

So far, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran has reached 593.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.