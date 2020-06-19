Iran vows "appropriate" response to IAEA resolution

Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna on Friday slammed the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for adopting a resolution against Tehran, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The IAEA's 35-nation board of governors passed a resolution on Friday, calling on Iran to cooperate fully with it and let the agency access two locations.

The board "calls on Iran to fully cooperate with the agency and satisfy the agency's requests without any further delay, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by the agency," according to the text of the resolution submitted by France, Germany and Britain and adopted by a vote of 25 to two with seven abstentions, the IAEA said on its website.

"Adoption of this resolution will neither encourage Iran to grant access to the Agency based on fabricated and unfounded allegations nor will it force Iran to come down from its principal positions," Gharibabadi said in a statement.

"Iran categorically deplores this resolution and will take appropriate action in response, the repercussions of which would be upon the sponsors of this resolution," said Gharibabadi.