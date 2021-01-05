Iran's uranium enrichment in line with JCPOA, says gov't spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

Iran Government spokesman answered the EU warning against Iran`s move to increase the Uranium Enrichment.

"The Iran move`s to enrich uranium up to 20 percent was in line with Article 36 of the JCPOA," Iran government spokesman Ali Rabiee said in an online news conference on Tuesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"As long as all parties do not abide by their commitments, Iran has the right to take appropriate action," he said. "However, we have said many times that all these decisions can be reversed quickly and as soon as the (JCPOA) parties return to their obligations in JCPOA."

He went on to say that the EU instead of issuing a statement and expressing concern, must think about its obligations

The European Union has warned Iran’s move to enrich uranium to 20 percent would be a “considerable departure” from Tehran’s commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal and would have “serious nuclear non-proliferation implications”, as the US accused Tehran of “nuclear extortion”.

Iran resumed 20 percent uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility on Monday, according to its government spokesman.