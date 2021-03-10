US should not shy from returning to JCPOA - President Rouhani

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

Trend:

The US should not shy from returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action commitments, said the Iranian President.

"We have declared to the White House that they should not shy and return to the regulations and do not postpone it, Iran would immediately return to its full commitments if the US does. We would stand by the JCPOA until the final day and we would see how the situation would be in favor of all people in the region," said Hassan Rouhani Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"We are hoping those that have broken the law and today say that they want to implement the law would show it in action that they want to implement the law. All the conditions are prepared for these seven countries to return to their commitments, the US should be the first to step in since it was the one that previously broken it, we are ready for a full return to the commitments but they should choose the right path," he added.

Following the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and re-impose of sanctions, Iran has reduced its compliance with the nuclear deal, however, Tehran has kept the window open by promising that its compliance reduction measures are totally reversible.