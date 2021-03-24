Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran talks JCPOA

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 24

Trend:

The Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament said the other JCPOA`s party must fulfill their obligations because we have proven our honesty and there is no need for another verification.

Referring to the Supreme Leader's recent statements about JCPOA and his emphasis on lifting sanctions, Iranian MP Mojtaba Zolnour said that "Once at the time of signing JCPOA, the Western countries and IAEA had verified Iran `s nuclear program,” Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

“Now, 5 years after JCPOA, the Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled all its obligations, but they have not lifted the sanctions. On the other hand, the United States has withdrawn the deal and the EU countries have not committed their obligations, but our government mistakenly trusted the Westerners," he stressed.

"So, first of all, we have nothing to re-negotiate on JCPOA,” he said. Iran Nuclear deal is the result of 2 years of negotiations.

He went on to say that according to Strategic Plan to Lift Sanctions Act, passed by the parliament, the government can revise the suspended obligations, if the other JCPOA parties return to their commitments.

Emphasizing that the reduction of Iran's obligations is completely in accordance with the Iran deal, he added that nothing will be added to JCPOA.

“The Iran deal was only about nuclear issues, he says that "None of the missile and regional issues are related to the deal."