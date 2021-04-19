JCPOA negotiations reach progress, Iran's MFA spokesman says

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.19

Trend:

There has been progress in the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in Vienna, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"We are on the right track but it does not mean that negotiations have reached final stage," he said.

Khatibzadeh noted that Iran provided its documents and asked the other sides to get acquainted with them.

"Iran has discussed its stance based on the JCPOA framework with other sides. If the US decides to distant itself from Trump's failed heritage and act based on its JCPOA commitments then negotiations would progress easier," he said.

"We do not have direct or indirect negotiation with the US, we believe the US administration knows better than anyone that Iran's actions are based under framework of the JCPOA and these (compensatory) actions would only stops when the US lifts sanctions and Iran verifies it," he said.

"Our path is clear, the US is not in the JCPOA and has withdrawn from it. So the US should first return to its commitments, we verify them and then continue," the spokesman said.

"We think Europe has been partnering with the US in violating (the JCPOA) and we are witnessing double standards from the Europeans," he said.