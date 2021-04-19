JCPOA negotiations reach progress, Iran's MFA spokesman says

Nuclear Program 19 April 2021 16:29 (UTC+04:00)
JCPOA negotiations reach progress, Iran's MFA spokesman says

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.19

Trend:

There has been progress in the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in Vienna, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"We are on the right track but it does not mean that negotiations have reached final stage," he said.

Khatibzadeh noted that Iran provided its documents and asked the other sides to get acquainted with them.

"Iran has discussed its stance based on the JCPOA framework with other sides. If the US decides to distant itself from Trump's failed heritage and act based on its JCPOA commitments then negotiations would progress easier," he said.

"We do not have direct or indirect negotiation with the US, we believe the US administration knows better than anyone that Iran's actions are based under framework of the JCPOA and these (compensatory) actions would only stops when the US lifts sanctions and Iran verifies it," he said.

"Our path is clear, the US is not in the JCPOA and has withdrawn from it. So the US should first return to its commitments, we verify them and then continue," the spokesman said.

"We think Europe has been partnering with the US in violating (the JCPOA) and we are witnessing double standards from the Europeans," he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmen products sold to various countries on exchange
Turkmen products sold to various countries on exchange
Iraq reports 6,552 new COVID-19 cases, 970,987 in total
Iraq reports 6,552 new COVID-19 cases, 970,987 in total
Yemen's Houthi rebels say launch drone attack on Saudi air base
Yemen's Houthi rebels say launch drone attack on Saudi air base
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
‘Utilise entire national capacity for vaccine production’: PM Modi reviews Covid situation Other News 16:35
FM: Hopeful of getting rest of vaccine doses from India as scheduled Other News 16:35
Iran continues preferential trade talks with five countries Business 16:32
Facebook signs renewable energy deal in India Other News 16:31
Iran’s natural gas consumption rises Business 16:31
Fiscal package may be on cards to maintain India's economic recovery amid Covid resurgence Other News 16:31
JCPOA negotiations reach progress, Iran's MFA spokesman says Nuclear Program 16:29
Pakistani FM to visit Iran Politics 16:29
Kazakhstan increases some ores output Business 16:26
Iran welcomes dialogue with Saudi Arabia - MFA Politics 16:26
Azerbaijani payment system expands fintech services for SME industry Economy 16:25
Georgia increases oil import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16:25
Iran's FM stresses need to finalize preferential tariff agreement with Indonesia Business 16:25
Austria will only use Sputnik V vaccine after EMA approval Europe 16:20
Iran's renewable power plants ready to attract foreign investments Business 16:16
Kazakhstan's trade turnover with Uzbekistan surges Business 16:07
Volume of trade turnover in Turkmenistan’s private sector increased Business 16:07
Georgia decreases gas import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16:07
Foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan declines Business 16:07
Russia detects 192 cases of UK coronavirus strain, 21 cases of South African strain Russia 16:04
Azerbaijan discloses fixed capital receipts from foreign investments Finance 15:57
Coca-Cola revenue rises past estimates on easing pandemic curbs US 15:45
Kazakhstan boosts revenues from air cargo transportation Transport 15:37
Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee eyes to use eTIR procedure on all transport routes Business 15:37
TRACECA Permanent Representative talks cargo traffic growth on Azerbaijani section Transport 15:32
Azerbaijan sees decrease in unemployment Finance 15:29
Sunflower imports down in Georgia Business 15:28
Azerbaijan reveals data on cargo shipment from Baku port Transport 15:13
Azerbaijan discloses volume of receipts in fixed assets for Q1 2021 Finance 15:11
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Turkmenistan y-o-y Business 15:11
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries extends tender for purchase of gasoline Business 15:06
Italian companies ready to make investments in Iran Business 15:06
Japanese NEXI, Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry sign co-op memorandum Business 14:59
Israeli journalists visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO) Politics 14:58
Iran's top nuclear negotiator talks revival of JCPOA, following JCPOA talks Business 14:56
Iran waiting for Vienna talks outcome to get its gas, electricity debts from Iraq Politics 14:52
Azerbaijan to purchase tractors from Belarus Transport 14:48
Azerbaijan creates working group to prepare "Smart City" and "Smart Village" concept Politics 14:46
Turkmenistan Airlines change concept of cargo transportation Transport 14:44
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 19 Society 14:44
Uzbekistan's chemical imports from Turkey grows Turkey 14:37
Iran's renewable energy power plants increasing production Business 14:31
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassadors to several countries Politics 14:29
Turkmenistan's Balkan region opens tender for construction of new village Tenders 14:29
Georgia sees increase in electricity imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:28
Azerbaijani president signs order to recall ambassador to Spain and Andorra Politics 14:07
Britain’s M&S to boost online capacity with second warehouse Europe 13:56
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Spain Politics 13:55
Iranian banks should stick to interest rates set by Central Bank - CBI governor Business 13:48
Exports from Iran's Gilan Province rise Business 13:45
Iran announces new rules for cryptocurrency mining Business 13:41
Technip Energies completes overhaul of SOCAR’s petrochemical complex Oil&Gas 13:41
Iran's NISOC discloses amount of saved funds Oil&Gas 13:38
IMF unveils outlook for ratio of Azerbaijan's state budget deficit to GDP Finance 13:35
Azerbaijan shows footage from Mehdili village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 13:18
Work on Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi-Khojavand highway to wrap up soon (PHOTO) Economy 13:16
Azerbaijan publishes data on 1Q2021 oil exports abroad Oil&Gas 13:13
Horizontal directional drilling for IGB to begin in several months Oil&Gas 13:07
Progress on Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria as of mid-April Oil&Gas 13:03
Iran to launch renewable energy power plants Oil&Gas 13:03
Microsoft to invest $1 bln in Malaysia to set up data centres - Malaysian PM US 12:58
External merchandise trade of Georgia down Business 12:51
Copper ores and concentrates top Georgian exports Business 12:51
Azerbaijani mobile operators 1Q2021 revenues slightly lower Economy 12:51
Uzbekistan’s Zharkurgonneft JSC to be reorganized by joining Uzbekneftegaz JSC Uzbekistan 12:50
Around 500,000 bd of Iranian oil to enter market this year - JP Morgan Oil&Gas 12:42
New Turkish ambassador arriving in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:41
Resources of Qarz Al-Hasaneh Mehr Iran Bank soar Finance 12:35
Iran raises imports of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 12:33
Turkey records fewer cargo shipments at Izmir Airport Turkey 12:33
Russia records 8,589 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12:30
Ukraine organizes charter flight to Turkmenistan Transport 12:24
Czech Republic, Georgia plan to sign number of agreements Business 12:23
US increases imports of clothes from Turkey Turkey 12:11
Iran's IOOC begins extraction of crude oil from Esfand oil field Oil&Gas 12:11
Turkey sees decline in number of real estate bought by Iranian citizens in 1Q2021 Turkey 12:10
MOL Group’s capex on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli revealed Oil&Gas 12:02
Georgia reports 578 new cases of coronavirus for April 19 Georgia 11:56
Uzbekistan's Bukhara Refinery resumes operations Uzbekistan 11:54
Turkmenistan launches online services for State Registration of Rights to Real Estate Turkmenistan 11:54
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender for turbines repair Tenders 11:53
Azerbaijan's agricultural production value continues to grow Business 11:44
MOL Group discloses production volume at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 11:43
Germany boosts imports of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 11:41
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:41
India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens Other News 11:39
Azerbaijan announces 1Q2021 investments in oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 11:28
Azerbaijan sees growth in gold price Finance 11:27
One of Azerbaijan's payment systems plans to provide new services Economy 11:27
Iran plans to increase electricity generation from nuclear power plants Business 11:27
Iran Khodro Company boosts its manufacturing Business 11:26
Iran's Ministry of Roads talks registry of vacant houses Business 11:26
Iran's parliamentary speaker talks JCPOA Nuclear Program 11:24
Russia conducts over 126 mln coronavirus tests Russia 11:06
Goldman Sachs invests $69 million in Britain's Starling Bank Europe 11:04
Azerbaijan raises production of building materials Business 10:56
Turkmen products sold to various countries on exchange Business 10:51
Azerbaijan reveals number of entrepreneurs served by SME dev't centers Finance 10:51
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated “Hovsan” and “Mashtagha” substations (PHOTO) Politics 10:48
Iranian Economic Coordination Council discusses stock market situation Business 10:38
All news