US slowing down Iran's fight with COVID-19 - gov't spokesman

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 28

Trend

The US has created difficulties for Iran in fighting the coronavirus that is beyond sanctions, said Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Ali Rabiei, Trend reports via IRNA.

"However, despite everything, Iran's fight with the pandemic continues," Rabiei said.

"Today we are witnessing that the US would prevent export of its surplus vaccine to other countries," he said.

"Our negotiation with P4+1 in the JCPOA isn't related to vaccine and COVID-19. We have followed the policy to confront sanctions and COVID-19 simultaneously," he said.

"Setting any level of quarantine depends on the decision of the National Headquarters to Control Coronavirus," he said.

"The government is obligated to vaccinate all Iranians for free and it has necessary plans for this, so the free vaccination plan won't be interrupted," Rabiei said.

"Import of vaccine by the private sector should be done under supervision of Iran's Food and Drug Organization," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.