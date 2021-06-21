Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant suspends operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in the Bushehr Province (southern Iran) has suspended operations for several days, Trend reports citing the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

According to the report, a number of technical failures occurred at the station. Therefore, the power plant will be reconnected to the Iranian electricity network in the next few days after repairs.

As reported, the 1st unit of the Bushehr NPP was launched in 2011 by Russian Atomic Company (ROSATOM). In 2013, the development of the unit was handed over by the ROSATOM to an Iranian company. The unit has been generating 1,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year since 2013.

Moreover, the nuclear power plant generated 5.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2020 through March 20, 2021). A total of 43.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity generated by 1st unit has been supplied to Iran's electricity network.

According to international standard prices, the minimum worth of generated electricity is about $4 billion.