Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant suspends operations

Nuclear Program 21 June 2021 13:11 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant suspends operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in the Bushehr Province (southern Iran) has suspended operations for several days, Trend reports citing the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

According to the report, a number of technical failures occurred at the station. Therefore, the power plant will be reconnected to the Iranian electricity network in the next few days after repairs.

As reported, the 1st unit of the Bushehr NPP was launched in 2011 by Russian Atomic Company (ROSATOM). In 2013, the development of the unit was handed over by the ROSATOM to an Iranian company. The unit has been generating 1,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year since 2013.

Moreover, the nuclear power plant generated 5.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2020 through March 20, 2021). A total of 43.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity generated by 1st unit has been supplied to Iran's electricity network.

According to international standard prices, the minimum worth of generated electricity is about $4 billion.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Next stage of Iran's nuclear discussions may be the last stage – MFA
Next stage of Iran's nuclear discussions may be the last stage – MFA
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant suspends operations
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant suspends operations
Iran takes break from Vienna talks, claims 'agreement is closer than ever'
Iran takes break from Vienna talks, claims 'agreement is closer than ever'
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Next stage of Iran's nuclear discussions may be the last stage – MFA Nuclear Program 14:32
Caspian region to be important for next 50 years - Turkish ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 14:31
Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget exceed forecast - minister Economy 14:25
State Customs Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani gas imported by Italy Oil&Gas 14:19
Azerbaijan’s delegation taking part in PACE Summer Session 2021 Politics 14:18
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 21 Society 14:16
Azerbaijani gymnasts return from Egypt with medals (PHOTO) Society 14:14
Volume of cargo processed in Georgian seaports down Transport 14:13
Gold-bearing ores processing project to be implemented in Kazakhstan's Akmola Business 14:11
Majority of Uzbek banks increase number of plastic cards Finance 14:05
Iran's relations with Azerbaijan to further develop – Hassan Rouhani Business 14:00
Ties of comprehensive partnership established between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan – Deputy PM Politics 13:59
Azerbaijan shows footage from liberated Galacha village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 13:59
Armenia’s refusal to provide maps of minefields exacerbates situation - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO) Politics 13:42
Azerbaijan believes Armenian authorities to draw correct conclusion having analyzed cause of internal crisis - FM Politics 13:41
Azerbaijani FM talks meeting of intergovernmental commission with Kazakhstan Politics 13:41
Azerbaijan working to restore religious monuments belonging to Caucasian Albania Politics 13:14
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant suspends operations Nuclear Program 13:11
Russian FM, OSCE SecGen to discuss Karabakh issue Politics 13:10
German companies to be informed on offers, opportunities in liberated lands of Azerbaijan - ambassador (Exclusive) Business 13:08
Kazakhstan multifold decreases exports to Lithuania Business 13:06
Iran welcomes Azerbaijan's proposal for "3+3" regional cooperation platform Politics 13:03
American Airlines to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operations US 12:55
Zangezur corridor to create huge opportunities for regional states, including Armenia - analyst Politics 12:53
Iran still undecided over selling cars via Stock Exchange Business 12:52
Israel urges adolescents to get vaccinated, citing Delta variant Israel 12:51
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to offer up to 40% of satellite firm in IPO Arab World 12:49
Projects on participation of Iranian companies in Karabakh to be determined Construction 12:49
Azerbaijani president receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army Politics 12:47
Azerbaijan is a strategic partner - Argentina ambassador (Exclusive) Economy 12:44
India-EU trade and investment agreements - The way forward Other News 12:44
Epidemic is crawling or in retreat: Active cases falling in 90% districts across India Other News 12:43
Azerbaijan plays big role in Germany’s policy to diversify energy supplies - ambassador (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:43
India-UAE travel: Stranded expats jubilant as Dubai eases travel restrictions Other News 12:42
India: 105-year-old man beats Covid-19 Other News 12:42
Envoy: India keen to resume vaccine export to Bangladesh Other News 12:42
Production ramped up, 13.5 crore jabs will be available in July in India Other News 12:41
Kyrgyz leader discusses fight against COVID-19 with Kremlin official Kyrgyzstan 12:39
SOCAR Turkey group companies win three awards Oil&Gas 12:38
Covid second wave won't sting Indian economy Other News 12:36
Kaspersky Lab ready to help Azerbaijani enterprises to switch to Industry 4.0 ICT 12:35
Iran's judiciary helps banks obtain unsettled claims Politics 12:34
Azerbaijan opens criminal case over deforestation in Lachin by Armenia Politics 12:34
Azerbaijani FM meets Kazakh deputy PM Politics 12:30
Kazakhstan doubles exports to Finland Business 12:26
Kazakhstan talks industrialization projects implemented in 2020 Kazakhstan 12:25
Iran should use its potential to export gas to Pakistan - expert Business 12:25
Working groups to discuss Iran's participation in de-mining of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Politics 12:23
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:20
Seven students of Baku Higher Oil School gain employment at ‘Azerikimya’ Society 12:08
Iran takes break from Vienna talks, claims 'agreement is closer than ever' Nuclear Program 12:07
Number of vehicles registered in Georgia increases Business 12:07
Iran's export strategy need diversity - Trade Promotion Organization Business 11:56
President Ilham Aliyev receives Kazakh deputy prime minister Society 11:56
Business Association of Georgia reveals data on country's business climate Business 11:55
Uzbekistan, Austria consider use of innovative tech in agricultural products output Uzbekistan 11:50
Kazakhstan's biggest gas supply company to buy measuring equipment via tender Business 11:49
Aksu gold recovery plant being launched in Kazakhstan's Akmola Business 11:42
Uzbekistan releases data on its foreign trade turnover Uzbekistan 11:40
Georgia sees increase in watermelon imports Business 11:35
Dubai Airshow to take place under capacity restrictions, organiser says Arab World 11:34
Kazakhstan's economy dynamically recovering - PM Kazakhstan 11:29
Australian PM promises more COVID-19 shots to states as Sydney cluster grows Other News 11:29
Preliminary court hearing begins in Baku on case of another Armenian terrorist group (PHOTO) Politics 11:27
Iran's flights to Moscow continue despite COVID-19 warnings Business 11:25
Iran to resume flights to Pakistan and France Transport 11:18
Azerbaijan, Germany have great prospects for co-op in education - ambassador Politics 11:18
Frontline Corona warriors made Yoga their shield and also helped their patients: PM (PHOTO) Other News 10:57
Don’t get left behind: developing skills for a digital future in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 10:57
Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss opportunities of co-op on renewable energy Oil&Gas 10:52
European companies ready to reinvest in Azerbaijan's economy Economy 10:52
Uzbekistan boosts car engine production in 5M2021 Transport 10:48
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (June 14 through June 18) Finance 10:42
Azerbaijan, Iran to make great progress in water, electricity sectors co-op - ambassador Oil&Gas 10:39
Shusha Declaration laid important legal foundations for joint work diasporas – State Committee (Interview) Politics 10:31
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 tally reaches 115,615 Kyrgyzstan 10:24
Israeli plant sensors co InnerPlant raises $5.65m Israel 10:13
Iranian currency rates for June 21 Finance 10:11
Nearly 160 km of gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria already welded Oil&Gas 10:11
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 21 Uzbekistan 10:11
bp details planned work on solar energy project in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:59
Yoga for Wellness Society 09:59
Iran shares data on manufacturing of vehicles Business 09:57
Russian Foreign Minister and OSCE Secretary General to discuss organization’s agenda Russia 09:56
bp starts evaluation of Shafag-Asiman field in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:55
Oil prices climb as Iran nuclear talks drag on Oil&Gas 09:53
By bashing 'Shusha Declaration' some Russian media outlets fall for black PR of Armenian lobby Politics 09:53
Innovation Agency under Azerbaijani ministry opens tender to buy SMS package Tenders 09:34
COVID-19 vaccination to help accelerate economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2021 - IMF Economy 09:34
Manufacturing of several industrial products in Iran up Business 09:33
Iran's oil revenues on decline, oil minister says Oil&Gas 09:31
Iran boost extraction from Danan oil field Oil&Gas 09:22
Amount of water in Iran's dams decreasing Oil&Gas 09:20
Iran's GTC discloses volume of wheat purchased from local farmers Business 09:19
Iran’s GTC announces volume of rapeseed purchased from farmers Business 09:18
New trend in press: Azerbaijan’s first English-language newspaper Azernews to be published in three different designs, to be available in US, UK, China and other countries Society 09:09
Party of Armenian acting Prime Minister lacks 0.08% of votes to single-handedly form gov't (UPDATE) Armenia 08:57
New U.S. envoy for North Korea looks forward to 'positive response' on dialogue Other News 08:32
AmCham interested in participating in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - VP (Exclusive) Business 08:05
Argentina reports 10,395 new cases of COVID-19 Other News 07:23
All news