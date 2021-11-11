Iran deputy FM holds talks on JCPOA with high-ranking German officials

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 11

Trend:

Iran's top negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with high-ranking German officials on Wednesday night to discuss the resumption of JCPOA talks, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Bagheri Kani visited Berlin today,” reads a tweet by the German Foreign Office on Wednesday afternoon after the meeting with the visiting Iranian negotiator.

According to the German side, the resumption of the Vienna nuclear talks was at the core of the meeting.

“To ensure a fast return to full compliance with the JCPOA, negotiations have to pick up where they were left on June 20th,” said the tweet.

Ali Bagheri Kani has already visited Paris, Berlin and is expected to visit London later this week.

The Vienna talks will resume on November 29.