IAEA chief urges all parties' cooperation to reach agreement

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that without the cooperation of all parties any agreement in the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 is impossible, Trend reports citing Mehr.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Rafael Grossi said that an agreement could be reached in the coming days, but it is a complicated issue.

The IAEA chief was quoted by Al-Arabiya as saying no agreement will be reached without Iran's commitment and the cooperation of all parties.

Meanwhile, he expressed concern over the alleged presence of undeclared nuclear materials in Iranian sites.

Grossi also stressed that Iran's nuclear talks are on the right track despite obstacles and that IAEA is working hard to reach an agreement, and the more talks there are, the closer the differences will be and the closer the views will be.

He added that parties have not succeeded in reaching an agreement, but hopes still remain.

The head of the IAEA added that there are still difficulties, but there is no choice but to resolve them one after the other.

He also said that the UN body is closely following the developments and waiting for a diplomatic solution.