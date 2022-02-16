Good deal within reach if Westerners adopt realistic approach - Iranian FM

Referring to his phone talk with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that good deal is within reach if Western parties in JCPOA talks adopt realistic approach, Trend reports citing Mehr.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “In phone call, FS @trussliz & I reviewed bilat ties & agreed on importance of maintaining good relations.”

“On right track for UK debt to be repaid. Reiterated dire humanitarian situation in Yemen & Af. Good deal within reach in Vienna, if western parties adopt realistic approach,” he added.

Turning to UK’s debt which must be repaid to Iran, he reiterated that repaying of UK debt to Iran is on the right track.

Amir-Abdollahian also pointed to the situation in Yemen and Afghanistan and stated that humanitarian situation is dire and catastrophic in Yemen and Afghanistan.

He stressed that a good deal is within reach in Vienna if Western parties adopt realistic approach.

Highlighting the seriousness and responsibility of other parties, he emphasized the need for a collective agreement between all parties on a single text and the need to take Iran's legitimate demands into serious consideration.