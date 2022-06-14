Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant prevents large-scale crude oil consumption

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. In total, 80 million barrels of crude oil was saved as a result of the operation of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in the Bushehr Province (southern Iran) until June 14, 2022, Deputy Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Pejman Shirmardi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He made the remark at a conference held at Tehran University on June 14.

The official stressed that the power generation capacity of the station is 1,000 megawatt-hours. Given that the cleanest energy is considered nuclear energy, it is possible to prevent most of the greenhouse gases emitted into the environment by using nuclear power plants.

Shirmardi added that in this regard, Iran has signed a contract with Russia. According to the contract, the power generation capacity of Bushehr NPP will increase to 3,000 megawatt-hours.

The 1st unit of the Bushehr NPP was launched in 2011 by the Russian Atomic Company (ROSATOM). In 2013, the development of the unit was handed over by the ROSATOM to an Iranian company. The unit has been generating 1,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year since 2013.

By October 2021, the Bushehr NPP will generate about 52 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.

