Iran makes progress on some issues with IAEA - Director General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Progress has been made on some issues between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran, Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi told reporters, Trend reports.

The director general stressed that the International Atomic Energy Agency is working with Iran on several issues but unfortunately, no progress has been made with Iran on some issues.

"My report on the state of Iran's nuclear program will be published soon," Grossi said.

Reportedly, on June 15, 2023, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the International Atomic Energy Agency will be held in Vienna. A number of issues will be discussed at the meeting, including the implementation of the agreement on Iran's nuclear activities and control of nuclear facilities within the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2231.

During the recent talks, two important controversial issues were resolved between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

As reported, the issue raised by the IAEA regarding the Abadeh nuclear facility in Fars province in the south of Iran, as well as the issue about the discovery of 83.7 percent enriched uranium remains in Iran, have already been resolved.

---

