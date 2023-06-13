Ex-Iranian MP says resuming JCPOA not possible

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the US, the UK, France, Russia, China, Germany, and Iran) already know that the plan cannot be revived, a former member of Iranian parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said, Trend reports.

According to him, this means that there may already be an unwritten agreement between the parties.

“The era of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has already passed, and Iran's nuclear infrastructure has been strengthened. Iran increased the level of uranium enrichment from 20 to 60 percent and in return faced various problems (tightening of sanctions, economic crisis, etc.),” Falahatpisheh added.

The ex-MP also said that two years ago, it was possible to restore the JCPOA in a new format - that is, in a phased manner.

"Then, of course, Iran would've faced less problems. But this did not happen," he said, adding that currently Iran is not interested in bringing the uranium enrichment to a low level.

“In return, the Biden administration in the US will not return to the JCPOA on the eve of the presidential election. So, most likely, Iran and the US will only have an unwritten agreement until the next announcement,” Falahatpisheh noted.

The former MP pointed out that in the case of an unwritten agreement, Iran can produce 60 percent enriched fuel sheets and other means such as nuclear batteries inside a 1,000-megawatt nuclear power plant, and as a result, the country can maintain its nuclear infrastructure.

Falahatpisheh said that possibly, Iran may also gain some opportunities in the import of essential products, pharmaceuticals and the export of crude oil.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA on Sept.5. On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA.

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

