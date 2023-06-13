Iran continues discussions with European countries on its nuclear program - Deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Iran is conducting discussions with 3 European countries - the UK, France and Germany within the framework of diplomatic consultations with regional and non-regional countries, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Bagheri Kani noted that he discussed a number of issues, including mutual concerns, with his British, French and German counterparts in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Recently, discussions have been held between the parties (Iran and the US, Iran and European countries) both directly and indirectly at the initiative of mediators in order to solve the problems related to Iran's nuclear program.

In the discussions, Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, the removal of its funds frozen in foreign countries, and the abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return, the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium enrichment.

On May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

