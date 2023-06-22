Iran's two-headed nuclear game: playing with fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. On the one hand, Iran says that it is suffering from the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries and wants the sanctions to be lifted, but on the other hand, it does not intend to withdraw from its position on its nuclear program.

Recently, the meetings between the parties regarding the resolution of the problem with Iran's nuclear program have become more intense. So, it became known that secret meetings were held between Iran and the US in March 2023. Although the parties did not want to announce these meetings at first, they later confirmed that the meetings were held.

In 2022, meetings were held among Iran and the US and Western countries. However, the riots that took place in Iran near the end of last year resulted in the suspension of these meetings. Meanwhile, in the last weeks, it is officially announced that the meetings were held.

In the discussions, Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, the removal of its funds frozen in foreign countries, and the abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return, the US and Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium enrichment.

Iran discloses various programs related to its nuclear industry to reflect that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. However, according to the information obtained by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has increased the amount of highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745 kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

This means that the IAEA technically cannot control Iran's nuclear program in full and as wished.

Based on the information from the IAEA, the storage of enriched uranium at a high level (84 percent is said by various circles) in the territory of the country is a matter of serious concern at the world level.

Although the country's officials have repeatedly stated that Iran intends to use its nuclear program for peaceful purposes, one point cannot be overlooked.

How does Iran’s enriching uranium at this level serve a peaceful purpose? Iran wants to convey to the world that it aspires to use its nuclear program in medicine, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, electricity generation and etc. Iran is trying to reflect its focus on the economic sphere of the nuclear industry.

It seems almost impossible for Iran, which is already suffering from the sanctions of the US and Western countries, to obtain supplies and equipment in the mentioned areas. Because Iran has two options: Either it must import these supplies and equipment at a very high price, or it must produce these supplies and equipment within the country at big expenses.

Another subject of discussion is the unblocking of $24 billion of Iran's frozen assets abroad as a result of sanctions. Officials in the country of about 85 million population are happy for the release of just $3 billion of frozen assets in Iraq for Iran’s electricity and gas exports. This shows how miserable the country's economy is.

On the other hand, Iran's known and unknown provocative actions in the countries of the region give the countries a reason not to believe what it says.

It can be said that Iran has a hand in at least one of the five problems in the Middle East, which is voiced by various states. In such a case, it is possible to justify the countries of the world not believing Iran and what it says.