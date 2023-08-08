Iran boasts groundbreaking achievement in nuclear technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has acquired heavy water derivatives, Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports.

He noted that heavy water derivatives are of great importance for Iran. Only a few countries in the world have achieved this.

Eslami also added that for the production of deuterated drugs, the combination of laser and biotechnology continues in the laboratories with the work on heavy water derivatives.

According to him, Iran intends to expand this field to the maximum and export related products to countries that want it.

Iran states that it intends to benefit from all peaceful fields of the nuclear industry, including energy, medicine, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and innovation. During last year, 159 achievements of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran in the field of nuclear industry have been registered.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur