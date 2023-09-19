Iran to start co-op on arms trade with other countries as of October 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Iran has the right to engage in arms trade with other countries as of October 18, 2023, according to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Spokesman for Iranian Government Ali Bahadori Jahromi said at a press conference in Tehran on September 19, 2023, Trend reports.

The JCPOA is a nuclear deal that was signed in 2016 between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany). It imposed some restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting some sanctions against Iran. However, in 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed new sanctions on Iran, affecting its oil exports and freezing its assets abroad. More than 700 banks, companies, and individuals were also targeted by the sanctions.

One of the restrictions that Iran agreed to under the JCPOA was an arms trade embargo that was supposed to end in 2020. But the European parties to the deal added a new condition in 2020 that extended the embargo for another three years. This meant that Iran could not buy or sell weapons until October 18, 2023. The European parties have also announced that they will not lift the embargo, alleging that Iran has not fulfilled its obligations under the JCPOA.

Jahromi said that Iran has the right to cooperate on arms trade with other countries within its interests as of October 18, 2023. He also warned that Iran will respond to any action taken by the other side.

“Iran has no limitations on its arms trade and military relations. Iran accepted some limitations under the JCPOA. These limitations should also be lifted automatically,” he said.

---

