US institute warns about increasing threat of Iran's nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Institute for Science and International Security has warned about the increasing threat of Iran's nuclear program, Trend reports.

The institute says that Iran is already closer to obtaining an atomic bomb. In this sense, Iran has enough enriched uranium to obtain an atomic weapon.

The institute adds that uranium is not the only material needed to make an atomic bomb. Of course, making an atomic bomb is a very difficult process. But if Iran increases the enrichment of uranium from 60 percent to 90 percent to make an atomic bomb, it can do this quickly.

"Iran can produce enough enriched uranium to make a nuclear weapon within a week and use only a fraction of the 60 percent it has enriched. If Iran thinks of a way to delay the transfer of information to the IAEA inspectors, it will be difficult for the inspectors to determine Iran's high-percentage uranium enrichment in time," the institute said.

According to the institute, even if it takes a long time to produce an atomic bomb, Iran can achieve it in just 6 months. This means that Iran has an atomic bomb.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

Since then, the sanctions have impacted Iran’s oil exports and more than 700 banks, firms, and individuals. The sanctions have led to the freezing of Iranian assets overseas.

The Iranian side demands that the US rejoin the JCPOA and that other members comply with the terms of the deal, and in that case it declares that it will abide by all the obligations specified in the deal.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

On December 26, 2023 some media outlets, quoting the IAEA, reported that Iran has been enriching uranium faster and to a higher degree since late November 2023. They said that Iran has produced about 9 kg of 60 percent-enriched uranium per month, which is enough for making 3 nuclear bombs. The amount of uranium required for one bomb is 42 kg. Iran’s 60 percent enrichment is still ongoing.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur