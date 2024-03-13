Nuclear hubs to be commissioned in Iran - vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. A total of 12 nuclear radioactive irradiation centers will be put into operation in Iran from the 2nd month of the next Iranian year (April 20, 2024) until the end of the year (March 20, 2025), Iran's Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said to reporters after the Cabinet Ministers meeting, Trend reports.

According to Eslami, the radioactive exposure centers are planned to be introduced in stages.

Iranian officials did not specify in which cities the centers would be opened.

Eslami added that Iran will start irradiating agricultural products for the first time in a few years. This irradiation will be increasingly felt in people's lives.

To note, Iran declares its intention to use the nuclear industry for peaceful purposes and aims to utilize the industry in power generation, agriculture, and other sectors.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive plan for joint action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from this plan, and in November of the same year, it imposed sanctions on Iran. Iran announced in 2020 that there would be no restrictions on Iran in the nuclear deal.

The Iranian Parliament, referring to the imposition of sanctions against Iran, decided at the end of 2020 to implement the Nuclear Strategic Plan to lift the sanctions. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, the country suspended the implementation of additional steps and additional protocols stipulated by the nuclear agreement on February 23. At the same time, the IAEA control mechanism has been reduced by 20–30 percent.

