Iran develops its nuclear program within comprehensive strategic document - vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Iran's Atomic Energy Organization is developing its nuclear program within the framework of a comprehensive strategic document, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the press conference held in Tehran.

According to him, negative ideas have been raised against Iran's nuclear program in 2021. To remove this negative idea and mindset, a comprehensive strategic document of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has been approved and implemented for the first time.

Eslami stated that Iran's Atomic Energy Organization will organize the first international conference in the nuclear field in the second month of the current Iranian year (from April 20 through May 20, 2024). Iran's achievements and verities will be announced at this conference.

Eslami added that next year will mark the fifth anniversary of Iran's nuclear energy development.

The Vice President emphasized that several powers cannot reconcile with Iran's assertiveness in the nuclear industry. However, Iran continues its direction in the nuclear industry, and this is considered a great pride of Iran.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran had stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

