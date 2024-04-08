Iran's Bushehr NPP to start next phase with foreign partner - Vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Iran, with a foreign partner, will start the second phase of construction of units 2 and 3 of the Bushehr NPP (nuclear power plant) located in the south of the country from the 2nd month of the current Iranian year (April 20–May 2024), Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said during the press conference, Trend reports.

The official did not specify which party was the foreign collaborator.

According to him, it is planned to increase the labor force from 3,000 to 5,000 people during the construction of the 2nd and 3rd units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Eslami added that last year (March 21, 2023–March 19, 2024), the country started the implementation of the project on the commissioning of NPP with a production capacity of 20,000 megawatts.

The representative of the organization stated that soon it is planned to start the second phase of construction of the Karun NPP in Khuzestan province.

Meanwhile, it was decided last year (2023) to build a nuclear power plant with a production capacity of 20,000 megawatts in Iran. Accordingly, relevant companies have been established in the country. At present, NPP construction works continue in five provinces of Iran.

To note, the only operating NPP in Iran is Unit 1 of Bushehr. The first power unit of the Bushehr NPP started operating in 2011. The operation of the unit was handed over by the Russian Atomic Company to an Iranian company in 2013. This unit has been generating maximum electricity—1,000 megawatt-hours since 2013.

