Iran's largest radiopharmaceutical center to set open - Atomic Energy Organization chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Iran's largest radiopharmaceutical center will be put into operation in the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024 through March 20, 2025), the Vice President of Iran, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said, Trend reports.

According to him, the opening of this institution will raise Iran's radiopharmaceutical output capability fivefold.

The official stated that based on the available potential, Iran has become one of the major countries in the field of radiopharmaceuticals.

"Currently, there is a radiopharmaceutical company in the country that has been sanctioned. The sanctions on Iran's nuclear field are very serious. However, these sanctions jeopardize people's lives," he said.

Eslami noted that in the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024), the Atomic Energy Organization reported that 60 radiopharmaceuticals were produced and 10 radiopharmaceuticals were in the research stage. Currently, the number of radiopharmaceuticals that have passed the clinical trials stage and entered the production stage is 20. This is evidence of the high potential of radiopharmaceutical production in the country's nuclear field.

Meanwhile, Iran uses its nuclear program in agriculture, health, electricity, and other fields, and to this end, it has taken steps to discover uranium, mine uranium stones, produce yellowcake, and so on.

To note, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018 in connection with Iran's nuclear program. Over the past period, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals exporting Iranian oil have fallen under the sanctions. The sanctions led to the freezing of Iran's assets in foreign countries.

