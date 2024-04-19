IAEA reports no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites, following Israel's attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that there is no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites, following Israel's attack, Trend reports.

"Director General Rafael Grossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts. IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely," the agency wrote on its page on X.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel. On April 19, Israel has launched 'limited' strike on Iran in response to Iran's attack.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.