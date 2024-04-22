Iran's activity in nuclear field grows further - vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Despite the pressure on Iran, the country's atomic and nuclear activities have now increased, Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said during his speech at an event organized at the Persian Gulf University in Bushehr province, located in southern Iran, Trend reports.

According to Eslami, this is the reason why Iran is currently ranked high in the world in terms of nuclear and atomic energy activities. This has been achieved as a result of Iran's direct involvement in this field.

Eslami added that various countries did not cooperate with Iran's acquisition of nuclear technology. However, Iran got this opportunity by relying on its scientists. Iran is now one of the most reliable countries in the production of radiopharmaceuticals.

"In Iran, nuclear technology is used in various industries, including oil, gas, petrochemicals, and others. Considering the paralyzing sanctions against Iran, if the country did not have nuclear technology, these sanctions would paralyze the economy and various industries in the country. Currently, nuclear technology provides support for various equipment and facilities in these industries," he noted.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel