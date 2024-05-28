US did not lobby on Iran's nuclear resolutions - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The US has not lobbied any country to vote against or abstain from any resolution with regard to Iran's nuclear program, the US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"We have not lobbied any country to vote against or abstain from any resolution in that regard. We are actively increasing pressure on Iran through a combination of sanctions, deterrence, and international isolation to counter their destabilizing behavior and prevent them from obtaining a nuclear weapon," he said.

Some diplomatic sources have reported that the Biden administration is urging European allies to reconsider plans to criticize Iran for its advancements in its nuclear program. This request comes despite Iran's accumulation of near-weapons-grade fissile material reaching unprecedented levels.

In March 2023, an agreement was reached between Iran and the IAEA, and a statement on the agreement was made. According to the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is within the framework of the Convention on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and safeguards, and the parties are to cooperate on allegations of the existence of enriched uranium substances in connection with Iran's nuclear program.