Iran to never suspend nuclear activities - vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Iran's activities within the nuclear program have never stopped and will never stop, Vice President of Iran and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

"Iran's activities within the nuclear program have never stopped and will never stop," he said.

According to Eslami, Iran cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the framework of the NPT and continues its activities within its framework. IAEA inspectors also conduct inspections in Iran.

Commenting on the beginning of the meeting of the IAEA Board of Directors on June 3, the Vice President of Iran noted that the meeting of this council is held once every 3 months.

"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is required to submit his report on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resulting from the approval of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 once every 3 months to the Board of Directors and once every 6 months to the UN and the UN Security Council. Iran has never allowed pressure on the country and will never do so," he added.

On June 3, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said at a board meeting that since Iran has suspended compliance with its obligations under the Additional Protocol, the agency cannot access complete information about Iran's nuclear program over the past 3 years. In addition, the agency lost a constant stream of data on the production and number of centrifuges, heavy water, and so on.

The Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's Nuclear Program was executed in January 2016 by Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany). The United States declared in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and slapped sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran stated that there would be no constraints on the Iran nuclear agreement until 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.