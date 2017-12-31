Iran allegedly blocks Instagram, Telegram

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian authorities have reportedly blocked access to the messaging app Telegram and the photo sharing app Instagram following the recent unrests in the country, ISNA news agency reported.

According to social media reports, the users had to use VPN to access the social media app.

Over the past four days, some groups of people joined demonstrations in several cities including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices.

The protestors also chanted slogans against the government and high ranking officials in the country.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has urged people to refrain from joining “illegal gatherings” in the country.

