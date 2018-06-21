PKK poses threat to Iran - Turkish Foreign Ministry

21 June 2018 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The PKK Terrorist organization is a real threat to Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported June 21.

Cavusoglu noted that, if today the PKK does not act against Iran, it does not mean that tomorrow this terrorist organization will not be used against the Islamic Republic.

The foreign minister noted that, the military operations of the Turkish Armed Forces carried out in northern Iraq also benefit Iran.

Yesterday, Cavusoglu said that, Iran and Iraq do not participate in military operations against the PKK in northern Iraq.

Earlier, Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces launched a new military operation in northern Iraq. He noted that the Turkish Air Force used 20 aircraft and destroyed 14 PKK bases.

"Turkey is resolute in the fight against PKK," Erdogan said.

Previous reports said that in the framework of the operation against the terrorist PKK organization in Northern Iraq, the Turkish military moved deep into Iraqi territory by 73 kilometers.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey has 11 military bases in Northern Iraq, which greatly facilitate the fight against the PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Azernews Newspaper
