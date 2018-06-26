Iran after enhanced ties with China, Caspian Sea states – Jahangiri

26 June 2018 21:03 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 26

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Es'haq Jahangiri, the Iranian first vice president, said the Islamic Republic is seeking to promote its "solidarity" with China and the Caspian Sea littoral states.

“We are after enhanced solidarity with the Caspian Sea states as well as China,” Jahangiri said on June 26, IRNA news agency reported.

He further described China’s connection to Iran via Kazakhstan as a very important measure, noting that this could create key historical and cultural opportunities for the Islamic Republic like the time it was part of the Silk Road.

In March, Iran’s rail industry got a fresh boost from China’s dedication of $845 million to build a train line connecting Tehran to the western cities of Hamadan and Sanandaj.

China’s flurry of investments in Iran is in line with the Asian giant’s “Belt and Road” initiative, a project aiming to build a modern-day “Silk Road” at a cost of $1 trillion.

Beijing’s biggest transportation project in Iran is worth $1.5 billion to electrify the rail line from Tehran to Mashhad for a length of 926 kilometers. The railway is part of the 3,200-kilometer New Silk Road which goes all the way to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Urumqi in China.

“The goods are expected to be carried to Iran’s west via China railway and then reach Europe,” the senior Iranian official said.

He added that the railway would be launched as a major hub to carry the goods shipped to the country through Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea.

Jahangiri said we are seeking to improve our ties with China, the Caspian Sea littoral states and all those which are part of the route.
He has travelled to Iran’s northern province of Gilan to inaugurate a new transport corridor that connects China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

The new railway line, which connects China to Kazakhstan and passes through Turkmenistan and Iran, is expected to enhance trade between those four countries. Previously, the transport of goods from China to Central Asia was mainly carried out by sea and air.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran, Oman to discuss expansion of ties at next joint economic commission
Business 22:36
US pushing allies to cut Iran oil purchase to zero by November
Nuclear Program 22:14
Iran’s Persian Gulf Star Refinery saves $5.4B
Oil&Gas 13:33
Export of Iran gas to Europe possible via Syria coasts - official
Oil&Gas 11:21
Iran says to unveil new gas plan in September
Oil&Gas 11:17
China tells France an Airbus deal is still alive
China 25 June 17:38
France's PM sees progress in China-Airbus negotiations
Europe 25 June 15:06
Investment bank China Renaissance seeks up to $800 million in IPO
China 25 June 12:35
Iran's interior minister to visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 25 June 10:24
China Vice Premier Liu says China, E.U. aim to conclude talks on bilateral investment deal
China 25 June 09:19
US State Department: Strongest sanctions awaiting Iran (Exclusive)
Nuclear Program 25 June 07:11
NK, China agree to deepen cooperation on int'l stage: sources
China 25 June 06:39
US plans limits on Chinese investment in US technology firms
US 25 June 05:38
US bent on destroying nuclear deal: Iran FM
Nuclear Program 24 June 19:17
Iran, Serbia to enhance ties in energy sector
Business 24 June 17:55
Iran exporting biological drugs to more than 10 countries: official
Business 24 June 14:24
Iran expects Europe to voice proposals for preserving nuclear deal by July
Politics 24 June 07:34
Xi says China must lead way in reform of global governance
China 24 June 05:23