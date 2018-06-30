Iran names new envoy to UNOG

Iran named a new ambassador to the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) on Saturday, according to Iran Foreign Ministry's Center for Public Diplomacy and Media, IRNA reported.

Esmaeil Baqaei Hamane – Iran's new ambassador to UNOG – was proposed by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and appointed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Baqaei Hamane has been a member of Iran's negotiating team during nuclear talks with the six world powers which led to Iran deal – known as JCPOA – in 2015. He, then, became the secretary of a committee for implementing JCPOA in the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Baqaei has also served as a member of the Iranian mission in the United Nations, when he even became the head of the legal committee of the UN General Assembly.

