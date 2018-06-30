Iran names new envoy to UNOG

30 June 2018 23:37 (UTC+04:00)

Iran named a new ambassador to the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) on Saturday, according to Iran Foreign Ministry's Center for Public Diplomacy and Media, IRNA reported.

Esmaeil Baqaei Hamane – Iran's new ambassador to UNOG – was proposed by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and appointed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Baqaei Hamane has been a member of Iran's negotiating team during nuclear talks with the six world powers which led to Iran deal – known as JCPOA – in 2015. He, then, became the secretary of a committee for implementing JCPOA in the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Baqaei has also served as a member of the Iranian mission in the United Nations, when he even became the head of the legal committee of the UN General Assembly.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran names new envoy to Slovenia
Politics 30 June 22:15
US hit Iran where it hurts most
Commentary 30 June 17:01
World doesn’t have to obey US demands - Turkish FM
Politics 29 June 14:27
Norwegian company talks on possibility of entering Iranian market
Oil&Gas 29 June 11:45
Tehran to host Iran Compressor 2018 conference next month
Business 28 June 22:00
Iranian firms present at Iraq’s 1st intl. expo of medical equipment
Business 28 June 20:48
Iran, New Zealand urge enhanced agriculture relations
Business 28 June 20:14
Azerbaijan’s proposal receives support in UN Human Rights Council (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 17:45
Central Asia, Iran, China may expand trade co-op despite US sanctions
Economy news 28 June 15:19
Export of Iran gas to Europe possible via Syria coasts - official
Oil&Gas 28 June 09:28
Fire broke out at oil refinery in Abadan, Iran, injuring at least six
Iran 28 June 05:12
Turkey rejects US ban on Iran oil purchases
Turkey 27 June 21:48
Enhanced co-op between Azerbaijan, Iran expected after INSTC completion – deputy minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 27 June 07:11
Quake jolts western Iran
Society 27 June 03:53
Zarif: Iran wants strong region
Economy news 27 June 02:21
Iran, Oman to discuss expansion of ties at next joint economic commission
Business 26 June 22:36
US pushing allies to cut Iran oil purchase to zero by November
Nuclear Program 26 June 22:14
Iran looks to enhance ties with China, Caspian Sea states – First VP
Politics 26 June 21:03