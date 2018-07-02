Iran’s FM holds diplomatic talks in Oman

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with his Omani counterpart for talks on various issues during a visit to Muscat, Tasnim news agency reported.

Zarif has travelled to Muscat for a round of political talks within the framework of regular consultations between the Islamic Republic and the Sultanate of Oman.

On July 1, Zarif met with Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, and discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Oman and Iran, which share control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, maintain friendly relations. Oman has mediated between Iran and the US on a number of cases including the three US citizens who were arrested in Iran in 2009 on illegal entry and espionage charges and were released during 2010 and 2011.

Muscat also played an important role in talks between Iran and the six world powers that led to nuclear deal in 2015, then removal of anti-Iran sanctions in 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news