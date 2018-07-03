Iran, Switzerland sign 3 documents on mutual co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Switzerland signed three cooperation documents during the visit of President Hassan Rouhani to the European country‎.

The two sides signed documents for cooperation in various sectors, including health and science spheres, as well as road transportation on the sidelines of the meeting between Rouhani and his Swiss counterpart, Alain Berset on July 3, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

Rouhani arrived in Bern at the head of a high ranking political and economic delegation July 2 evening on an official visit at the invitation of his Swiss counterpart. The two presidents discussed ways of expanding relations between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest.

In his private meeting with Swiss president, Rouhani said there are no obstacles to promotion of Tehran-Bern ties and both countries are determined to make further use of existing capacities in line with their bilateral cooperation.

Iran and Switzerland have always enjoyed friendly relations, something that has laid the groundwork for broadening of bilateral ties in various arenas, Rouhani said, calling for more efforts to be made in this respect.

The Iranian president will leave Bern heading for Vienna, Austria today evening to meet with the senior Austrian officials including President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Rouhani’s visit comes after the US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the nuclear deal reached between Tehran and the six world powers in 2015.

After the US exit from the historic deal, European countries have been scrambling to ensure that Iran gets enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal.

